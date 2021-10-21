Okta (OKTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Okta (OKTA) closed the most recent trading day at $259.77, moving +1.36% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the cloud identity management company had lost 0.45% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OKTA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, OKTA is projected to report earnings of -$0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 675%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $327.33 million, up 50.58% from the prior-year quarter.

OKTA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.75 per share and revenue of $1.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -781.82% and +49.55%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OKTA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. OKTA is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Okta, Inc. (OKTA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research