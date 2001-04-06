Financial Round-Up

<b></b>

April 6, 2001 2 min read

Milton Keynes, England-Domino's has reported a 61 percent jump in profits as it steps up plans for more stores across the United Kingdom. The pizza take-away chain has delivered pre-tax profit of 2.2 million pounds (about $3.1 million) in 2000, it's first full year as a listed company.

Memphis, Tennessee-Four of the five top executives of ServiceMaster Co. didn't receive bonuses for 2000, as the home-maintenance and lawn-care services company's net income fell 18 percent and its stock slipped at close to $11.50, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The only top executive to get a bonus was Ernest J. Mrozek, president of consumer and commercial services, which was the company's best-performing unit last year. Mrozek received $294,000, down 23 percent from 1999. -Crain's Chicago Business

Ann Arbor, Michigan-Domino's Inc. reported net income of $25.2 million for the year ended Dec, 31, 2000, 12 times more than fiscal 1999's earnings of $2.09 million. Fourth quarter earnings were $10 million, versus a loss of $3.25 million for the previous year period. Revenue for the year was flat, at $1.17 billion. -Nation's Restaurant News

Austin, Texas-Deli operator and franchisor Schlotzsky's Inc. reported a loss of $2.31 million for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2000, compared with a net income of $526,000 for the previous year.

Fiscal 2000 revenue grew 15 percent to $59.18 million, from $51.4 million for fiscal 1999. Systemwide same-store sales at the 711-unit Schlotzsky's grew 4.1 percent for the same year. -Nation's Restaurant News