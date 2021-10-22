DeFi: The Ever Evolving Ecosystem

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The idea of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) was brought forward by the MakerDAO platform in 2014 when it launched its own crypto “DAI” later on within the Ethereum network in December 2017. This project paved way for others to follow. It inoculated the idea of a financial system free of any central control or intermediary.

Unsplash

DeFi As a Smart Alternative

DeFi has given an alternative to the pre-existing financial infrastructures. To attain a more secure and faster way for financial transactions, may they be of money or data, DeFi uses the blockchain network. It makes use of smart contracts built on top of blockchain to shape a system that can replicate the current financial systems making them more transparent, interoperable, and immutable.

The total amount of assets locked in the DeFi market as of 21 October 2021 is valued at $234.48 billion. Behind any DeFi protocol is a smart contract which is managed and executed by various system validators while being stored on a blockchain. In the case of a public blockchain, every network node plays a part in verifying and executing system operations. Their core advantage is high security which cannot be provided by any traditional centralized computing system. These smart contracts are very transparent and they eliminate any chances of manipulation or unneeded intervention. All these facts lead us to just one realization that DeFi is the possible ultimate solution for all the conventional financial problems faced by individuals and organizations.

PointPay Network: The DeFi Pro

DeFi systems usually work around asset tokenization, decentralized exchange protocols, decentralized lending platforms, decentralized derivatives, and on-chain asset management solutions.

PointPay is one potentially strong DeFi project that is disrupting how conventional banks work. It has idealized and put forward how blockchain-based banking is revolutionary. This project started back in 2018 and created a full crypto-centered banking ecosystem introducing several functional products. These products include:

PointPay has introduced the first-ever bank account that enables its users to open checking and savings accounts through which they can earn daily interest on holding PXP tokens. It provides users with access to an instant credit line where users can easily take out loans. It also enables users to maintain a detailed crypto portfolio along with a profit and loss (P&L) analysis. For facilitating the users, PointPay has developed its mobile banking apps for Android and iOS.

PointPay crypto exchange is another great service on the platform that provides users with a custom trading interface, information on the market, and functions like limit and stop-limit orders. They have also included “Quick Exchange” options for beginners along with learning tutorials. PointPay also allows users to easily buy cryptocurrency directly from their debit or credit cards through their payment system. The company additionally has a multi-currency wallet that allows users to manage their crypto portfolio.

One very unique feature that PointPay has introduced is their “Crypto School”. This initiative supports worldwide blockchain and crypto learning. They have created very detailed step-by-step video tutorials for guiding users and blockchain enthusiasts on various topics. These tutorials are segmented as general, medium, and expert-level videos. This platform currently has different videos around topics like blockchain basics, cryptocurrencies, trading, exchange, graph readings, lending and etc. Users can access premium videos by holding PXP tokens.

The most interesting fact about PointPay is that it allows users to manage all of their services from just a single account. Additionally, they have their utility token PXP that has been integrated with all of their services. Owning this token rewards you with higher annual yields of 15% which is progressive in the PointPay bank with the savings account. Its native off-chain technology enables users to send instant and inexpensive transfers worldwide along with the PointPay network.

What is Next for PointPay

In the last quarter of 2021, they are focused on the integration of SWIFT and ACH payments. By 2022, they are looking for possible partnerships with NFT and to start their launchpad. In the coming year, PointPay will launch its Margin trading, Options Trading, and Futures trading options. By the end of 2022, they are aiming at launching their completed ecosystem.

Conclusion

PointPay has also recently changed its leadership. Vladimir Kardapoltsev has been appointed as CEO. He has more than 7 years of software development and is highly knowledgeable when it comes to cryptocurrencies. Vladimir has worked on numerous successful FinTech projects before and he will be a great asset to a company, as it transitions from a start-up to a market leader.

The future of DeFi is very robust for the banking sector as it has the potential to increase system efficiency, transactional transparency, product accessibility and composability. With these opportunities come various risks like the faulty execution of smart contracts, operational security, reliance on external data and scalability. Although Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is still a blockchain ecosystem niche, it is performing exceptionally well. While we are aware of the risks it might hold, it bears some very interesting properties of financial inclusion and availability, transparency and system efficiency which are all the core elements for a successful future.

Note: Investment in cryptocurrency is subject to risk and readers should do their own due diligence. Entrepreneur Media does not endorse any such investment.