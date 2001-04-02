E-Commerce Bells And Whistles

April 2, 2001 1 min read

A major reason people shop online is for the convenience. If you're building your online store, consider the following features to enhance the usefulness of your e-commerce site:

You get valuable consumer data and customers can take advantage of convenient features on the site because the e-commerce system "remembers" them when they return.

Profile. Customers can fill out additional personal data including hobbies and special interests that can help you market to them more effectively.

Purchase history. Customers can access a list of previous purchases with ease.

Wish list. Customers can save items to a list for reference on future visits. A wish list can sometimes allow a customer to e-mail friends and family with hints on gifts that they'd love to receive.

Order status. Customers can check online rather than calling customer service to see the status of their order.