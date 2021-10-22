Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Masco Corp, Owens Corning, Advanced Drainage Systems, TopBuild and Construction Partners

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 22, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Building Products, including Masco Corporation MAS, Owens Corning OC, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. WMS, TopBuild Corp. BLD and Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD.

- Zacks

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1814058/building-products-industry-to-thrive-5-stocks-for-higher-returns

Strong demand arising from solid momentum in the housing market, and repair and remodel and "do-it-yourself" (DIY) activities will benefit the companies under the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. In addition to stable end-market demand, benefits from geographic and product diversification strategies, operational excellence as well as accretive buyouts are expected to provide them with more strength. Masco Corp, Owens Corning, Advanced Drainage Systems, TopBuild and Construction Partners are set to benefit from the above-mentioned tailwinds.

Industry Description

The Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry primarily comprises manufacturers, designers, and distributors of home improvement and building products like ceiling systems, doors, and windows as well as flooring and metal products. Some of the industry players provide solutions to rehabilitate the aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries.

The companies also manufacture expansion joints and structural bearings, ventilation products, ground mounted solar racking and commercial greenhouses as well as mail storage (solutions including mailboxes along with package delivery products). Companies in this industrial cohort also rent out equipment to a diverse customer base that includes construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners as well as government entities.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Building Products Industry

Robust Housing & Repair & Remodeling Markets: Positive momentum of the housing market backed by the rising need for more work-at-home space and record-low mortgage rates is still acting as a major tailwind for the industry participants. Precisely, strong demand stemming from an improved residential construction market has been a major boon for the industry participants.

Meanwhile, work-from-home or stay-at-home orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic have encouraged consumers to take on more DIY and other home improvement projects. Industry participants stand to benefit from a sharp rise in housing as well as repair and remodeling activity.

Operational Excellence, Product Innovation & Acquisitions: The industry participants have been carrying out strong cost-saving initiatives like business consolidation, system implementations, plant/branch closures, improvement in the global supply chain and headcount reductions to boost profitability.

Industry participants have also been strategically investing in new products, sales and support services, digitally-enabled solutions as well as advanced manufacturing capabilities to boost revenues. The companies are also following a systematic acquisition strategy to supplement organic growth, and expand access to additional markets as well as products.

Supply Chain Woes & Inflation: Inflationary headwinds with respect to transportation cost, material cost and energy cost owing to supply chain disruptions have been a pressing concern. Also, rising labor costs are compressing margins.

This is dampening the companies’ operating performance. Precisely, rising costs related to asphalt, resin and other input materials added to the negatives. Although the companies have been working to recover higher costs through various price increases, they expect this ongoing volatility in material and transportation costs to persist in the near term as well.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Building Products – Miscellaneous industry is a 28-stock group within the broader Zacks Construction sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #106, which places it at the top 42% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates solid near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Lags S&P 500 & Sector

The Zacks Building Products – Miscellaneous industry has underperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite and the broader Zacks Construction sector over the past year.

Over this period, the industry has risen 19.1% compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 32.5% and the broader sector’s 26.7% rally.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price to earnings, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing building products’ stocks, the industry trades at 16.3X versus the S&P 500’s 21.5X and the sector’s 14.3X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 19.1X, as low as 7X and at a median of 13.7X.

5 Building Product Stocks to Keep a Watch

We have selected two stocks from the Zacks universe of building products that currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We have also highlighted three other stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with solid prospects. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Construction Partners: Headquartered in Dothan, AL, this civil infrastructure company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Organic and inorganic growth opportunities in the attractive southeastern U.S. Road construction/repair market are expected to drive the company’s growth. Overall, its competitive advantages — comprising vertically integrated operations, scale, solid hot mix asphalt production, a robust backlog, and strong growth via organic and acquisition strategies — are likely to aid the company in the near term.

Importantly, Construction Partners has seen an upward estimate revision of 1.1% for fiscal 2022 earnings over the past 30 days. The stock has gained 18.5% year to date, performing better than the industry’s 7.3% rally. Earnings for fiscal 2022 are expected to grow 48.1%.

TopBuild: Headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL, TopBuild is an installer and distributor of insulation and other building products, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2. A systematic inorganic strategy will supplement organic growth, and expand its access to additional markets as well as products. Also, the company's strength in the Insulation Installation business, and improving repair and remodeling activities raise hopes.

Importantly, TopBuild — which has gained 23.8% so far this year — has seen a 2.2% upward estimate revision for 2021 earnings over the past 60 days. Earnings for 2021 are expected to grow 47.1%.

Masco: Headquartered in Taylor, MI, Masco manufactures, sells, and installs home improvement and building products. The company has been gaining strength from strong segmental performance backed by robust U.S. housing market fundamentals, and repair & remodeling activities. Precisely, North American Plumbing continues to benefit Masco. Also, inorganic moves, cost-saving initiatives and industry-leading branded building products are adding to the bliss.

The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #3, has gained 10.3% year to date. The company’s earnings for 2021 are expected to increase 18.6%.

Advanced Drainage Systems: Headquartered in Hilliard, OH, this company provides innovative water management solutions in stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries. Despite a challenging operating environment, the material conversion strategy, complete water management solutions and focus on key sales programs have been driving growth. It has been experiencing strong demand in residential and agriculture end markets as well as horizontal construction in the non-residential market.

This Zacks Rank #3 stock has gained 28.3% year to date. The company’s earnings for fiscal 2022 are expected to increase 46%.

Owens Corning: Headquartered in Toledo, OH, this company produces and sells building material systems along with composite solutions. It has been benefiting from market-leading businesses, innovative products, and process technologies as well as capabilities. Positive momentum in residential end markets, particularly in the United States, improved manufacturing leverage and strong cost controls will likely help it deliver solid results.

This Zacks Rank #3 stock has gained 20.4% year to date. The company’s earnings for 2021 are expected to increase 71.2%.

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Masco Corporation (MAS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Owens Corning Inc (OC): Free Stock Analysis Report



TopBuild Corp. (BLD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research