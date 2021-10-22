Ribbon (RBBN) Deploys Direct Routing, Revamps Paltel's Network

Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN has collaborated with Palestine Telecommunication Company (“Paltel”) to revamp the latter’s legacy phone systems with Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing service. The offering includes a fully automated deployment process for both SIP trunks and Teams configuration. It operates in the Microsoft Azure cloud globally.



Paltel is known for delivering the best-in-class technology and solutions in the telecommunication industry. This leading Palestine-based telco caters to both residential and business customers with a plethora of services.



These include data communications, Internet and fixed-line services, and value-added services. Its data center boasts a stable network architecture and empowers businesses to transform with innovative communications solutions in a highly secured environment.



At a time when majority of the organizations are switching to cloud communications and collaboration, Ribbon Connect is considered an ideal solution to design and build an enhanced network infrastructure on the back of streamlined business processes.



Per the partnership, Paltel will be able to seamlessly add voice-calling capabilities into Microsoft Teams with access to nearly 250 million monthly active users. With Ribbon’s accretive client base, Paltel will be able to capture new markets without making major capital investments, thanks to its in-depth tech knowledge and expertise.



Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing is a cloud-based solution that makes it easy for businesses to communicate with greater flexibility. The platform is equipped with intuitive web-based menus that facilitate the addition of Teams Calling to user profiles. It is a cost-effective offering that enables enterprises to migrate key sales staff to Teams.



The solution is delivered on a per-user basis. It can automatically set-up Session Border Controller (SBC) services and integrate with an existing Cloud Unified Communications service. The SBCs ensure security and interoperability in business connections, thereby staying productive. Ribbon Connect minimizes planning issues and allows enterprises to scale up or down to match usage levels even in case of business fluctuations.



Driven by such robust characteristics and consistent support, the partnership will be a win-win for both entities. It will accelerate the adoption rates of Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solution, in turn, supporting Paltel to reach a wide base of customers while managing existing investments or business processes with the incorporation of Teams.



Ribbon intends to remain focused on delivering real-time and secure data as well as voice network capabilities for the cloud, network, and enterprise edge. The Plano, TX-based communications services developer intends to augment its scale, total addressable market, and global footprint in service provider networks, enterprises, and critical infrastructure companies. This will help the company to expand its relationships with fixed and mobile service providers while enabling it to capitalize on the high-growth 5G market for lucrative cash flow.

- Zacks

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Ribbon currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have gained 56.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 101% in the past year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Ooma, Inc. OOMA, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, and SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC. While Ooma sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Microsoft and SeaChange International carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ooma delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.2%, on average.



Microsoft delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.9%, on average.



SeaChange International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ooma, Inc. (OOMA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research