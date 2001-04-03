My Queue

Finding The Heart And Soul Of Your Product

Without personality, your product is nothing. Find out why consumers want the whole package.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Once you name a product, you need to inject it with soul. Every product needs a heart or core spirit to build on. Take the time to initiate a core value you can build on as you develop your product. Focusing on the values you started with, present a coherent vision of your product through color, product design, packaging and more.

Tools that are built to last a lifetime need to look the part as well as perform flawlessly. The soul of a quality tool company rests with its commitment to building something that lasts. After all, what good does it do to have a tool that lasts forever if it doesn't quite do the job when you use it? From the first second a prospect lays eyes on the tool, to the moment its packaging is torn away, to the first time he or she holds it, the message has to be quality, sturdiness, precision.

