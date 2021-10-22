Cryptocurrencies are not just investment opportunities, one can also use them for several different purposes. In fact, every token has its own unique aim, or serves a particular niche. For instance, some tokens may be dedicated to music, some to sports, etc. Similarly, there are several cryptocurrencies that are used for research. Let’s take a look at the ten top cryptocurrencies used for research.

We have used the market cap as of Oct. 21, 2021 (from coinmarketcap.com) to rank the ten top cryptocurrencies used for research. These are the ten top cryptocurrencies used for research:

Zloadr (ZDR; >$2 million)

Zloadr claims to be a crypto due-diligence platform with an aim to offer investors, banks and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. ZDR has lost more than 50% in the last seven days, and is currently trading around $0.4326. It has an all-time high (September 2021) of $3.49 and an all-time low (January 2021) of $0.001978.

Curecoin (CURE; >$2 million)

It is a cryptographic utility token that aims to assist scientists in finding new medicines. Curecoin’s system uses Stanford's* Folding@home distributed research software. CURE has gained more than 11% in the last seven days, and is currently trading around $0.0963. It has an all-time high (January 2018) of $1.39 and an all-time low (January 2015) of $0.004781.

CoinFi (COFI; >$3 million)

It is a decentralized market intelligence platform that offers investors and traders with data to make better market decisions. CoinFi aims to enable users to monitor and analyze real-time market data. COFI has gained more than 600% in the last seven days, and is currently trading around $0.01761. It has an all-time high (January 2018) of $0.3608 and an all-time low (March 2016) of $0.0005429.

Einsteinium (EMC2; >$14 million)

It is a community-driven cryptocurrency that uses blockchain technology to raise funds for scientific research. Einsteinium’s native token supports wallets for Windows, Mac, and Android. EMC2 has gained more than 32% in the last seven days, and is currently trading around $0.06542. It has an all-time high (December 2017) of $2.88 and an all-time low (January 2016) of $0.00002538.

Phoenix Global (PHB; >$37 million)

It is a blockchain for powering the next generation of consumer applications. Phoenix Global claims that it is “for the enterprise, with the consumer in mind.” PHB has gained more than 2% in the last seven days, and is currently trading around $0.01059. It has an all-time high (Jan 2018) of $0.8081 and an all-time low (March 2020) of $0.0011.

Energi (NRG; >$96 million)

Founded in 2018, it is the next generation Proof of Stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that also serves as a governance token for the Energiswap decentralized exchange. NRG has gained more than 6% in the last seven days, and is currently trading around $2.08. It has an all-time high (June 2019) of $9.90 and an all-time low (September 2018) of $0.245.

Numeraire (NMR; >$452 million)

Founded in late 2015, it allows developers and data scientists to develop machine learning models with improved reliability. Numeraire claims to be the first hedge fund to come up with a cryptocurrency. NMR has gained more than 2% in the last seven days, and is currently trading around $44.31. It has an all-time high (June 2017) of $99.79 and an all-time low (November 2018) of $1.93.

Fantom (FTM; >$6,049 million)

Founded in 2018, this crypto aims to offer DeFi (decentralized finance) services to developers that use its own bespoke consensus algorithm. Along with its native token FTM, Fantom helps to address the issues related with smart-contract platforms. FTM has gained more than 20% in the last seven days, and is currently trading around $2.38. It has an all-time high (October 2021) of $2.48 and an all-time low (March 2020) of $0.001935.

Algorand (ALGO; >$11,733 million)

Founded in 2019, it is a self-sustaining blockchain network that supports an array of applications. Silvio Micali, who is a computer science professor at MIT, is the founder of Algorand. ALGO has gained more than 9% in the last seven days, and is currently trading around $1.94. It has an all-time high (June 2019) of $3.28 and an all-time low (March 2020) of $0.1024.

Cardano (ADA; >$72,032 million)

Founded in 2017, the aim of this crypto is to assist “changemakers, innovators and visionaries” to bring about a positive global change. Cardano’s native token ADA enables owners to take part in the network’s operations. ADA has gained more than 1% in the last seven days, and is currently trading around $2.19. It has an all-time high (September 2021) of $3.10 and an all-time low (October 2017) of $0.01735.