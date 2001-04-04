My Queue

The Professional Sounding E-Mail Address

If you don't have one yet, it's time to get your own domain-name e-mail address.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether anyone likes to admit it or not, your e-mail address can create a good or bad impression right away. Are you using AOL or Compuserve as your primary e-mail account? Unfortunately, now that the Internet is easily accessible and domain names are a cinch to obtain, @aol.com and @compuserve.com can give some people the impression that you're an Internet novice.

These days, what self-respecting businessperson doesn't have their own domain name, or two or three? Affordable services such as Register.com not only allow you to register domain names, but they also offer e-mail services so you can start receiving e-mails at yourname@yourcompany.com instead of SassyGal@aol.com or FunGuy@aol.com.

Also, your ISP can offer the same services along with your Internet access. Get your professional e-mail address today.

