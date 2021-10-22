Is a Beat in the Cards for S&P Global (SPGI) in Q3 Earnings?

S&P Global Inc. SPGI is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 26, before market open.

- Zacks

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for S&P Global’s third-quarter 2021 revenues stands at $2 billion, indicating growth of 8.2% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

Segment wise, Ratings revenues are likely to have been driven by strength across bank loan rating activity, structured finance and high-yield bond issuance, new-entity ratings, fees associated with surveillance, and Rating Evaluation Service activity. Market Intelligence revenues are expected to have gained from growth in Data Management Solutions, Credit Risk Services and Desktop. Platts revenues are likely to have benefited from growth in the core subscription business. Indices revenues are likely to have been aided by strength across asset-linked fees and data & custom subscriptions.

Revenue growth is likely to have boosted S&P Global’s third-quarter 2021 earnings, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $3.18 per share, indicating growth of 11.6% from the year-ago period reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for S&P Global this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

S&P Global has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2021 earnings:

Avis Budget CAR has an Earnings ESP of +18.16% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FLEETCOR Technologies FLT has an Earnings ESP of +0.40% and a Zacks Rank #2.

WEX WEX has an Earnings ESP of +2.83% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



WEX Inc. (WEX): Free Stock Analysis Report



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research