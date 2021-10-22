TechnipFMC (FTI) Reports Loss in Q3, Misses on Revenues

TechnipFMC plc FTI reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of 6 cents. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate was a profit of 2 cents. The year-ago quarter reported a profit of 16 cents. This underperformance is due to lower-than-anticipated revenues from both the Subsea and Surface Technologies segments.

Revenues from the Subsea unit totaled $1.3 billion, falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion. Revenues from the Surface Technologies unit totaled $267.3 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $291 million.

For the quarter ended Sep 30, this seabed-to-surface oilfield equipment and services provider’s revenues of $1.58 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.55% and also declined from the year-ago quarter’s $3.34 billion.

In the third quarter, TechnipFMC’s inbound orders decreased 24.7% from the year-ago period’s level to $1.4 billion, reflecting a weak revenue visibility.

Also, the company’s backlog was down. As of September-end, TechnipFMC’s order backlog stood at $7 billion, deteriorating 7.7% from the 2020 reading.

Segment Analysis

Subsea: Revenues in the quarter under review were $1.3 billion, down 12.6% from the year-ago sales figure of $1.5 billion due to reduced activities in the North Sea and Asia. Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $146.5 million, reflecting a marginal improvement from the year-ago quarter’s level. Quarterly inbound orders plunged 30.6% to $1.12 billion while backlog fell 7.7%.

Surface Technologies: This smaller segment of the company recorded revenues of $267.3 million, up 18.4% year over year, primarily owing to an increase in North American drilling and completion activity. The unit’s adjusted EBITDA jumped 64.2% to $28.4 million. The segment’s inbound orders rose 20.4% while the quarter-end backlog decreased 7.6%.

Financials

In the reported quarter, TechnipFMC spent $47.3 million on capital programs. Cash provided by operations for the quarter came in at $135.9 million. As of Sep 30, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.03 billion and a long-term debt of $1.98 billion with debt-to-capitalization of 36.1%.

2021 Outlook

Looking ahead, TechnipFMC maintained its previously announced revenue expectation from the Subsea unit in the $5.2-$5.5 billion range for the current year. It still expects revenues from the Surface Technologies unit in the $1.05-$1.25 billion band for 2021. In the fourth quarter, the firm expects a considerable rise in foreign order activity owing to many multi-year agreements.

This London-based oilfield services provider reaffirmed its free cash flow generation projection for 2021 in the $120-$220 million band. The company reiterated its annual capital expenditure view of $250 million.

