Landstar's (LSTR) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

Upbeat revenues from all segments aid Landstar's (LSTR) Q3 results.

Landstar System’s LSTR third-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.58 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50. The bottom line surged 60.3% year over year on higher revenues. Revenues of $1,734.3 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,695.2 million. The top line soared 59.8% year over year owing to strong performances of the truck transportation, rail intermodal, and ocean and air-cargo carriers segments.

Gross profit came in at $189.2 million in the reported quarter, up 57.9% year over year. Operating income soared 60% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $131.4 million. Total costs and expenses (on a reported basis) increased 60% to $1.6 billion.

 

Total revenues in the truck transportation segment — contributing to 91.3% of the top line — amounted to $1.58 billion, up 58% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Within the truck transportation segment, revenues hauled via van equipment rose 58.8% to $918.2 million. Truckload transportation revenues hauled via unsided/platform equipment climbed 43.4% to $422.9 million.

Less-than-truckload revenues increased 22.7% to $30.8 million. Overall third-quarter truck transportation revenue per load rose 29% year over year.

Rail intermodal revenues of $44.5 million increased 46.1% from the figure recorded in third-quarter 2020.  Revenues in the ocean and air cargo carriers segment surged in excess of 100% year over year to $84.1 million. Other revenues increased 45.4% to $25 million.

Liquidity

At the end of the third quarter, Landstar, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), had cash and cash equivalents of $230.56 million compared with $249.35 million recorded at the end of 2020. Additionally, long-term debt (excluding current maturities) totaled $62.72 million at the end of the third quarter compared with $65.36 million at the end of 2020. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q4 Outlook

Landstar anticipates fourth-quarter 2021 revenues in the range of $1.70-$1.75 billion. The midpoint of this guided range ($1.725 billion) is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion. Earnings per share are estimated in the band of $2.55-$2.65. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $2.35 per share.

Sectorial Snapshots

Within the broader Transportation sector, Delta Air Lines DAL, J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT and Kansas City Southern KSU recently reported third-quarter 2021 results.

Delta reported third-quarter earnings (excluding $1.59 from non-recurring items) of 30 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents. Revenues of $9,154 million also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,370.6 million.

J.B. Hunt third-quarter earnings of $1.88 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77. Total operating revenues of $3144.8 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3002.1 million.

Kansas City Southern reported third-quarter earnings (excluding 31 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.02 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07. Quarterly revenues of $744 million, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $725.9 million.



