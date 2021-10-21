Assemble Protocol (ASM) Crypto Prices Soar 180% Following Coinbase Pro Listing

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There’s a new altcoin that’s catching investors’ eyes today after posting some massive gains. The Assemble Protocol (CCC:ASM-USD) is benefiting from a listing on Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ) with a massive influx in trading volume that’s pushing prices significantly higher. Could the Assemble Protocol (ASM) crypto retake its previous glory with the momentum?

Source: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

One thing associated with retail culture is the points system. By being a regular customer, one can receive points as rewards for their loyalty. But they often don’t feel like a huge incentive for customers to give continued business; rewards might not be enough for the points that they’re worth, or points required for a reward are too high for a consumer to actually work toward with purchases. But what if you could take all of your points as a consumer and aggregate them in one place? What if you could take all of those aggregated points and funnel them to a single business or even take those points and turn them into passive income?

That’s what Assemble seeks to do. With the Assemble Protocol, users can aggregate their points into one place by converting them to ASP tokens. They can use this ASP to channel points to specific providers of goods and services in order to accrue rewards faster. Or, one can convert their ASP to ASM and trade that for other currencies or fiat. This allows one to put their points into a more long-term investment.

Assemble Protocol (ASM) Crypto Sees Coinbase Pro Listing, Soars on High Volume

The Assemble Protocol (ASM) crypto is seeing a lot of help today from Coinbase, which is listing ASM on its Pro platform. The trading platform allowed investors to transfer their existing ASM holdings to their Coinbase Pro wallets on Wednesday. Just after noon EST, the platform fully opened up its floor for ASM trading.

The hype of the listing is doing wonders for ASM’s value. The token has gained a whopping 180% leading up to its listing, pushing it over 9 cents in value. This is also on absolutely massive trading volume; the volume of ASM transactions lifted over 26,000% in anticipation of the Coinbase Pro listing. This value, while impressive, is still a far cry from its previous all-time high. Back in April, at the height of the altcoin frenzy of the spring, ASM values rose as high as 64 cents. It will be interesting to watch where ASM goes from here and see if it can recapture these values.

On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

