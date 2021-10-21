Chainlink (LINK) News: The Associated Press Partnership That Has Investors Talking About LINK

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Chainlink (CCC: LINK-USD ) has quietly had one of the best years of its cryptocurrency peers. It has gone above and beyond with the partnerships it has inked, especially recently. One of its biggest deals of the year was announced today. The Chainlink (LINK) news is doing well to bring it to the attention of both crypto bulls and newsreaders alike.

The Chainlink network aggregates some of the most accurate real time data for use on the blockchain. Using Chainlink, other networks can supply their users with accurate financial data, weather data and beyond. The use cases for Chainlink range widely; most popularly, developers port Chainlink data into their dapps in order to provide users with the most accurate experience. It also finds a wide user base, thanks to the fact that its data can be ported to almost any other blockchain network.

Recently, LINK has come into the fold of mainstream crypto investing after it partnered up with the Cardano (CCC: ADA-USD ) network. After Cardano’s Alonzo Purple upgrade integrated smart contracts onto the network, it became a hotbed for developers who could finally create dapps on the ADA chain. It became an even more attractive venue for dapp development after September’s Cardano Summit; the event saw the network announce its partnership with Chainlink to put real-world data at the fingertips of users.

Chainlink (LINK) News Shows Associated Press Supplying Data to the Blockchain

The Chainlink network continues to grow more robust by the day, but today’s Chainlink (LINK) news is absolutely groundbreaking. The Associated Press, one of the world’s largest news outlets, is launching a node on Chainlink to supply real-time news data to the blockchain.

Through this node, Chainlink will be able to supply dapp developers with access to real-time news data; this data is also some of the most reputable in the world, thanks to the AP’s longstanding credibility. Specifically, AP will be providing Chainlink with access to U.S. race calls, sports game scores, economic data and business financial data.

Chainlink says one of its ultimate goals is to connect smart contracts to the real world, and this news stands to greatly further its goals. With eyes falling on the network following the announcement, investors are taking notice of this as well. As such, LINK is seeing a 34% uptick in trading volume; the coin is getting a 4.5% boost in value on the day.

