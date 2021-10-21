Binance Coin Price Predictions: Where Will a Bitcoin Boom Take the BNB Crypto?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Today, crypto investors have a number of key catalysts to watch. Among the crypto tokens that are generating a tremendous amount of attention of late is Binance Coin (CCC: BNB-USD ). Accordingly, investors appear to be watching Binance Coin price predictions closely right now.

Such an approach certainly makes sense. Thinking about where any investment may be headed is a good idea. And as the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Binance Coin is a big deal in the crypto community.

This week, we saw Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) break through its all-time high. Second-place token Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ) has hit the $4,100 mark and is within spitting distance of its all-time high as well.

In this context, Binance Coin price predictions are coming in fast and furious. This token remains well off its all-time highs relative to its mega-cap peers. Accordingly, some investors may believe there’s more room to run with this token.

Let’s dive into what some experts think may be in store for BNB from here.

Binance Coin Price Predictions

For context, BNB currently trades at $474.89 per token, at the time of writing.

WalletInvestor provides one-year and five-year forecasts of $847.79 and $2,346.98, respectively, for BNB.

DigitalCoinPrice suggests BNB could hit $731.75 by the end of this year and $1,453.10 by 2025.

CryptoNewsz thinks BNB could hit $850 by the end of the year and $1,700 per token by 2024.

Finally, CoinPriceForecast predicts a $720 price target by end of year and a $2,210 target for the end of 2024.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

