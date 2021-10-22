Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $173.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.8% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TM as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TM to post earnings of $2.60 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $62.07 billion, down 2.77% from the year-ago period.

TM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.47 per share and revenue of $281.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.22% and +9.41%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.35% lower. TM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.42. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.74.

Investors should also note that TM has a PEG ratio of 0.39 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Toyota Motor Corporation (TM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.