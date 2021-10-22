Peloton (PTON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Peloton (PTON) closed the most recent trading day at $93.83, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the exercise bike and treadmill company had gained 0.48% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PTON as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 4, 2021. On that day, PTON is projected to report earnings of -$1.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 675%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $804.1 million, up 6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.13 per share and revenue of $5.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of -232.81% and +33.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PTON. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.52% lower within the past month. PTON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

