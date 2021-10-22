Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $259.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 7.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.61%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IIPR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.72, up 34.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $52.8 million, up 53.8% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.71 per share and revenue of $200.8 million, which would represent changes of +34.2% and +71.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for IIPR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. IIPR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note IIPR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 38.26. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.97.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

