Solana Price Predictions: Can SOL Crypto Really Surge to $250?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

Among the cryptocurrencies investors are growing increasingly bullish on is Solana (CCC: SOL-USD ). Indeed, a range of Solana price predictions continue to be updated as SOL crypto surges. Over the past week alone, Solana has surged 27%. This move has pushed Solana to become the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Accordingly, such a rapid rise is likely to result in some eye-watering price prediction updates.

Source: Shutterstock

Such is the case with Solana today. Indeed, some experts are now calling for SOL to hit the $250 mark. That is, by month’s end. This sort of price prediction implies another move next week that mirrors that of this week.

The reasons for this prediction? Well, a rotation toward altcoins appears to be underway. In this regard, Solana remains one of the top picks investors are focusing on right now. Additionally, a bullish pendant formation has been spotted. Those with technical trading expertise seem to think this will result in a continuation of the recent near-term momentum.

Indeed, given the rate at which Solana has been moving higher, it’s not out of the question. These digital currencies are seeing continued impressive interest from investors. As long as capital continues to flow into cryptocurrencies, the winners are likely to run.

Given Solana’s status as a top-notch cryptocurrency, these predictions appear to be well-founded. Let’s take a look at where some other experts think Solana could be headed from here.

Solana Price Predictions

For context, SOL currently trades at $202.77 per token, at the time of writing.

CoinPriceForecast suggests Solana could hit $2,000 by 2023, one of the more bullish price predictions out there.

PricePrediction thinks Solana could end the year at $279.66 in a bullish environment.

Additionally, LongForecast projects SOL could be worth $478 by the end of next year and $608 by mid-2023.

Finally, WalletInvestor thinks Solana could reach $1,350.47 by 2026, a five-year return of more than 600%.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Solana Price Predictions: Can SOL Crypto Really Surge to $250? appeared first on InvestorPlace.