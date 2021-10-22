Floki Inu Meets Fiat: 7 Things to Know About the Guardarian News Driving FLOKI Hype

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Aspiring Vikings are in luck! As the pupcoin frenzy continues, more questions abound regarding the new crypto sensation Floki Inu (CCC:FLOKI-USD). Despite today’s declines, the token has still enjoyed an overall good week, remaining in the green for the past five days and climbing significantly over the past month. As the FLOKI crypto has garnered considerable traction on social media, the number of interested investors has increased as well, leading to one very pressing question: Where is the best place to purchase FLOKI?

Thankfully, there are several viable options for joining the Floki Inu investor army, known as Vikings. When the hype surrounding it first began, there were two central ways to purchase it, specifically by using decentralized platforms Uniswap or PancakeSwap. Additionally, investors were soon given the option of investing in Floki through Gate.io, regarded by many as the quickest and easiest way of joining the pack.

If you were confused by how to purchase the FLOKI crypto on any of the these platforms, though, Guardarian is about to make it easier. Yesterday brought an exciting announcement.

FINALLY, YOU WILL BE ABLE TO BUY #FLOKI WITH FIAT! Thanks to a strategic partnership with fiat on-ramp service provider Guardarian and cryptocurrency exchange ChangeNOW, people will be able to buy $FLOKI directly with their Credit and Debit Cards, SEPA, and local bank transfers. pic.twitter.com/xSGeYCyBwr — Floki Inu (@RealFlokiInu) October 21, 2021

Let’s discuss what else investors should know about this latest development.

Floki Inu and Guardarian: What It Means for FLOKU Crypto

Guardarian allows investors to buy and sell all major cryptocurrencies and tokens with its on-ramp fiat service. Put another way, you can now purchase Floki with credit and debit cards. Once the onboarding process is complete, investors will be able to use 50-plus fiat currencies to buy FLOKI. It isn’t just Floki, though. Guardarian allows investors to deal in over 200 coins and crypto tokens including some that are lesser known, such as Floki’s puppy pack cousin Kishu Inu (CCC: KISHU-USD ). Funds on Guardarian can be transferred with no lengthy registration process or account set-up, providing another incentive for nervous or new investors. Consumer review venue TrustPilot has given the Guardarian 4 out of 5 stars for trust placed in it, as indicated by user reviews. Businesses using Guardarian have the option to allow their customers to send cryptos for company transactions through its legal crypto-to-fiat gateway. The platform offers an easy-to-use knowledge base with company FAQs and digestible sections of information for new users on how investing through Guardarian works.

For any previously reluctant users looking to make the jump to investing in the FLOKI crypto, this news may provide exactly the incentive that they need.

On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

