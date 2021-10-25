Methanex (MEOH) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Methanex Corporation MEOH is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 27, after market close. The company’s performance is expected to reflect healthy methanol demand as well as improvement in pricing.

- Zacks

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the last four quarters, while missing the same twice and meeting the estimate once. The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 8.5%, on average. It posted an earnings surprise of 18.1% in the last reported quarter.

Methanex’s shares have surged 51% in the past year compared with a 25.2% rise of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do the Estimates Indicate?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter total sales is currently pegged at $1,036 million, which reflects a 78.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Some Factors to Watch Out For

Methanex is expected to have benefited from healthy demand for methanol on the back of the ongoing economic recovery. The company expects demand to surpass pre-pandemic level later this year.

It is also likely to have benefited from an improvement in methanol pricing. Strong methanol demand and ongoing industry supply challenges are expected to have driven methanol prices. Strong demand coupled with higher prices are likely to have boosted the top line in the quarter to be reported.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Methanex this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earning beat. But that’s not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Methanex is -1.32%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $1.32. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Methanex currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB, scheduled to release earnings on Oct 29, has an Earnings ESP of +0.61% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

The Chemours Company CC, scheduled to release earnings on Nov 4, has an Earnings ESP of +5.70% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Albemarle Corporation ALB, scheduled to release earnings on Nov 3, has an Earnings ESP of +8.73% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Methanex Corporation (MEOH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Free Stock Analysis Report



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Chemours Company (CC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research