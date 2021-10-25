What's in Store for Cincinnati Financial's (CINF) Q3 Earnings?

Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 27, after the closing bell. The company outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once.

Factors at Note

In the third quarter, the company’s premiums are likely to have gained on the back of rate increases across commercial, personal, and excess and surplus lines of businesses. New business growth, strong renewal premiums and increased exposures might have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s premiums. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter premiums earned is pegged at $1.6 billion, which indicates an improvement of 3.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

Despite a persistently low interest rate environment, robust cash flows are likely to have driven the company’s investment income in the to-be-reported quarter. The consensus mark for investment income suggests growth of 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues stands at $1.7 billion, suggesting a decline of 2.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Besides, Cincinnati Re’s premiums are likely to have gained from better pricing in the reinsurance market.

The insurer’s third-quarter underwriting performance is likely to have benefited from segmentation of business risk, retention of more profitable accounts and better pricing on less profitable business. However, continued incidence of catastrophe losses is likely to have weighed on the company’s underwriting results in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for combined ratio at the Insurance segment is pegged at 95, which indicates an improvement of 900 basis points from the year-ago reported quarter.

However, reduced expenses attributable to lower loss and loss expenses, though partly offset by increased underwriting costs, may have provided a boost to the company’s margins in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.15, suggesting an increase to nearly three-fold from the prior-year quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cincinnati Financial this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Cincinnati Financial has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Cincinnati Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Some stocks worth considering from the insurance space with a perfect mix of elements to surpass estimates in the upcoming quarterly releases are as follows:

Athene Holding Ltd. ATH has an Earnings ESP of +1.71% and a Zacks Rank #2.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. HIG has an Earnings ESP of +5.61% and a Zacks Rank #3.



MetLife, Inc. MET has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.

