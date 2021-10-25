What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q1 Earnings?

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Oct 27, before market open.

- Zacks

Let’s check out how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues stands at $3.76 billion, indicating 8.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for Employer Services revenues is pegged at $2.54 billion, implying growth of 6.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The uptick is likely to have been aided by growth in new business bookings. The consensus estimate for PEO Services revenues is pegged at $1.23 billion, indicating growth of 12.3% year over year. The upside is likely to have been aided by an increase in average worksite employees paid by PEO Services and zero-margin benefits pass-throughs.

The consensus mark for Interest on funds held for clients’ revenues is pegged at $95 million, implying a decline of 10.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Decline in the company’s average interest yield on client funds might have been detrimental for segmental growth.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.49 per share, implying a year-over-year growth of 5.7%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Automatic Data Processing this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Automatic Data Processing has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2021 earnings:

Avis Budget CAR has an Earnings ESP of +18.16% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

WEX WEX has an Earnings ESP of +2.83% and a Zacks Rank #3.

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank #3.

