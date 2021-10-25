Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 25th

WABC, RL, MRO, and HWC made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on October 25, 2021.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 25th:

- Zacks

Westamerica Bancorporation WABC: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.87%, compared with the industry average of 2.11%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.73%.

 

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Westamerica Bancorporation dividend-yield-ttm | Westamerica Bancorporation Quote

 

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL: This company that designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.33%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.89%.

 

Ralph Lauren Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ralph Lauren Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ralph Lauren Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

 

Marathon Oil Corporation MRO: This independent exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.21%, compared with the industry average of 1.15%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.35%.

 

Marathon Oil Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Marathon Oil Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Marathon Oil Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Marathon Oil Corporation Quote

 

Hancock Whitney Corporation HWC: This company that provides a range of banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.09%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.80%.

 

