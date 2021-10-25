Is Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

- Zacks

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS). DKS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.03. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.83. Over the past year, DKS's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.19 and as low as 10.19, with a median of 13.45.

Another notable valuation metric for DKS is its P/B ratio of 3.65. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. DKS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 9.80. Within the past 52 weeks, DKS's P/B has been as high as 4.28 and as low as 2.15, with a median of 2.97.

Finally, our model also underscores that DKS has a P/CF ratio of 8.44. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. DKS's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 20.42. Within the past 12 months, DKS's P/CF has been as high as 9.89 and as low as 6.34, with a median of 8.07.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Dick's Sporting Goods's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DKS is an impressive value stock right now.

