Xcel Energy (XEL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Improving demand along with focus on reducing costs is likely to aid Xcel Energy's (XEL) third-quarter results.

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 earnings on Oct 28, before market open. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.74%, on average.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

Xcel Energy’s quarterly results are likely to benefit from strong residential demand and improving demand from the industrial and commercial space.



It is expected to have gained from its efforts to lower operating and maintenance costs.

Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2021 sales is pegged at $3.29 billion, indicating 3.34% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for third-quarter earnings per share stands at $1.19, implying a 4.39% rise from the year-earlier quarter’s reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Xcel Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Xcel Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Xcel Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Xcel Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Xcel Energy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: Xcel Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Xcel Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Avangrid, Inc. AGR is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 26. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.82% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.



Edison International EIX is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.46% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.



