Sharpening Up Your Retail Location
If you want customers coming back again and again, here's what you'll need to do.
Got a retail location? Ask yourself these questions to make sure your store has the "eye appeal" it needs to keep customers returning to shop:
- Are your shelves clean and neat? Is merchandise displayed so people can see it easily?
- Is the area around your cash registers or terminals clean and orderly?
- Can you find forms, packaging and related materials quickly and easily?
- Are light fixtures clean, bright and working properly?
- Is there plenty of room between counters and shelves so aisles are wide and free of barriers?
- Are glass surfaces clean and floors vacuumed or swept and scrubbed regularly?
Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need