Signet (SIG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Signet (SIG) closed at $91.31, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the jewelry company had gained 11.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SIG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, up 509.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.45 billion, up 11.59% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.07 per share and revenue of $7.16 billion, which would represent changes of +377.25% and +36.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SIG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.21% higher. SIG is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note SIG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.94. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.05.

Investors should also note that SIG has a PEG ratio of 1.12 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Jewelry was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

