Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) closed at $55.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.92% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 16.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.46% in that time.

KLIC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect KLIC to post earnings of $2.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 603.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $465.2 million, up 161.8% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KLIC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. KLIC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, KLIC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.26, which means KLIC is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.