4 Stocks With High Net Income Ratio to Scoop Up

Profitability analysis is one of the best ways to evaluate the prospects of a company. It is used in detecting a profitable company over a loss-making one. A company with a high level of sales surplus can meet all its operating and non-operating costs and make more profits.

In this context, it may be wise to invest in shares of a company with a high level of profitability as it typically ensures high returns. As a result, the simplest and most transparent way of checking a company’s profitability is by using accounting ratios. There are a variety of profitability ratios, from which we have selected net income ratio here as it is the most useful and simplest profitability metric.

Net Income Ratio

There are a variety of profit ratios like gross income ratio, operating income ratio, pretax profit margin and net income ratio, which can be used to find out a company’s profit-generating abilities. But net income ratio is widely accepted as the most conservative of the above-mentioned ratios.

Net income in simple words, is total earnings a company makes after deducting all the expenses from its sales revenue. Net income ratio or net profit margin is a ratio of a company’s net income and sales revenue. A high net income ratio shows that the company is able to effectively manage all its business activities, including production, administration, selling, etc.

Screening Parameters

Net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So, we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank Equal to #1: No matter whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are positioned to perform well.

Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: High net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

Percentage Rating Strong Buy greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are Strong Buy.

These few parameters have narrowed down the universe of more than 7,705 stocks to only 15.

Here are four of the 15 stocks that qualified the screening:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. WH is a hotel franchisor that operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. Its 12-month net profit margin is 8.4%.

Tronox Holdings plc TROX is a manufacturer of TiO2 pigment across various parts of the world. Its 12-month net profit margin is 31.5%.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT is engaged in cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. Its 12-month net profit margin is 44.5%.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. MNSB is the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank. Its 12-month net profit margin is 35.4%.

