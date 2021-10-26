3 Thrivent Mutual Funds for a Shining Portfolio

Thrivent Financial had $162 billion worth of assets under management as of Dec 31, 2020. It has invested in more than 20 solution-based mutual funds with over $23.8 billion in assets (as of 12/31/2020) and across a wide range of categories, including equity, income plus, asset allocation and fixed income funds.

Also, Thrivent Financial serves more than two million customers and has more than 100 investment professionals. Thrivent Mutual Funds aim to offer simple and smart investing options and have a strong competitive record.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Thrivent mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Thrivent funds.

Thrivent Aggressive Allocation Fund Class S TAAIX seeks long-term appreciation of capital and invests the majority of its assets in a combination of other funds managed by the Adviser and directly held financial instruments. This fund is meant for investors who aim for greater long-term capital growth and are comfortable with higher levels of risk and volatility.

It allocates the lion’s share of its assets in equity securities, and about a fourth of its assets in debt securities. TAAIX has three-year annualized returns of 13.8%. As of the end of July 2021, TAAIX held 1,004 issues with 0.70% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Thrivent Multidimensional Income Fund Class S TMLDX seeks a high level of current income as well as growth of capital. This fund allocates its assets across various income and growth producing asset classes and strategies. It also invests in debt securities such as high yield, high risk bonds, notes, debentures and other debt obligations commonly known as junk bonds.

TMLDX has three-year annualized returns of 6.5%. Gregory R. Anderson is the fund manager of TMLDX since 2017.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund Class S TSCSX seeks long-term appreciation of capital and invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of small companies. The fund particularly focuses on companies that have market capitalization equivalent to the ones included on the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, or the small-company market-capitalization classifications published by Lipper, Inc. TSCSX has three-year annualized returns of 14.9%.

TSCSX has an expense ratio of 0.84% compared with the category average of 1.03%.

