SmileDirectClub (SDC) Introduces Two New Water Flossers

SmileDirectClub, Inc. SDC recently announced the addition of the new innovative Large Tank and Compact water flossers. The two new water flossers are stated to be more efficient than string floss and intended to help customers maintain a healthy smile no matter where they go.

The recent addition of Large Tank and Compact water flossers is likely to bolster SmileDirectClub’s premium oral care line. These add to the company’s existing product offerings (including the bestselling whitening systems and a variety of premium oral care products) sold at Walmart, Amazon, and the company’s website.

Few Words on the New Water Flossers

The Large Tank water flosser helps to deep clean teeth with its new innovative design, which is 50% more effective than string floss. It combines the benefits of a big countertop flosser with the convenience of a handheld device. It features three pressure modes-- normal, soft and pulse-- that make it is ideal for people with braces or other hard-to-clean dental structures. Its cordless design is easy to use and can last up to a month between charges. Further, it is water-resistant, allowing for easy flossing in the shower.

As the name suggests, the Compact water flosser comes at a compact size and removes 99% of plaque between teeth and below the gumline, where traditional brushing and flossing cannot reach. It slides open to reveal a full-size water flosser with a surprisingly large water reservoir, standing a little over 5” when closed. This water flosser is water-resistant and has a built-in storage spot for flossing tips, making it ideal for travel.

At present, the Large Tank and Compact are available at Shop.SmileDirectClub.com, Amazon, Walmart and Walmart.com, both priced at $39.98.

Industry Prospects

Per a report published in Grand View Research, the global water flosser market is expected to see a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. Factors such as rising cases of oral and dental problems, increasing consumption of tobacco products, greater awareness regarding the importance of dental flossing, a general shift from string flossing to water flossers due to the latter’s ease of use, and improved efficiency at preventing gum diseases and increasing sales of water flossers owing to the growing popularity of portable and rechargeable flossers are expected to drive the market.

Given the substantial market prospects, the recent launch of SmileDirectClub’s new innovative water flossers seems well-timed.

Notable Developments

In October 2021, SmileDirectClub announced that the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) will grant a patent on its innovative SmileBus concept. The patent from USPTO is expected to strengthen the company’s intellectual property as one of the techniques for offering premium, affordable, and accessible dental care to more people via its telehealth platform. This patent adds to the company’s intellectual property portfolio, including SmileDirectClub's patent-protected and innovative digital customer journey, groundbreaking advancements in the manufacture of clear aligners, award-winning whitening system and other premium oral care offerings.

In September 2021, the company revealed plans to launch in France during the start of the fourth quarter of 2021. The company is expected to debut its premium clear aligners, telehealth platform, and whitening system at its first France SmileShop in Paris, with more sites to follow. As SmileDirectClub pursues the global market opportunity for its innovative, effective, convenient, accessible, and affordable oral care products, the company’s intent to foray into France will mark its entry into its seventh European country.

Share Price Performance

The stock has underperformed its industry over the past year. It has declined 48.1% against the industry’s 18.4% growth.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, SmileDirectClub carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

A few better-ranked stocks from the Medical – Dental Supplies space include Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Becton, Dickinson and Company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 8.3%.

Henry Schein has a long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%.

West Pharmaceutical has a long-term earnings growth rate of 27.3%.

