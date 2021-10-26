What's in Store for Cboe Global (CBOE) This Earnings Season?

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 29, before the opening bell. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.22% in the last reported quarter.

Factors to Consider

CBOE Global’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from increased volatility, which drove trading volume and continued growth in recurring non-transaction revenues as well as the contribution from acquisitions.



Transaction fees and clearing fees are likely to have benefited from improved trading volumes in U.S cash equities and multi-list options. Its strong market position and a global reach with strength in its proprietary products, primarily SPX options, VIX options and VIX futures are likely to have provided an additional upside.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter transaction fees is pegged at $430 million.



Market data revenues are likely to have been aided by the Bats, MATCHNow, BIDS Trading, Hanweck and FT Options acquisitions, improved Cboe Information Solutions, and a comprehensive suite of data solutions, analytics and indices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter market data fees and access fees is pegged at $66 million and $69 million, indicating growth of 10% and 13.1%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter reported figure.



Expenses are likely to have increased given several ongoing investments in systems hardware and software.



Estimate Picture



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $364.8 million, indicating an increase of 24.9% from the year-ago reported figure.



Cboe Global estimates quarterly interest expense between $11.5 million and $12 million,



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.43, indicating an increase of 28.8% from the prior-year quarter reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CBOE Global this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: CBOE Global has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $1.43 per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: CBOE Global carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Stocks to Consider

Some stocks worth considering from the finance sector with a perfect mix of elements to surpass estimates in their upcoming quarterly releases are as follows:



Moody's Corporation MCO has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Equity Residential EQR has an Earnings ESP of +1.19% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.



Capital One Financial COF has an Earnings ESP of +4.66% and a Zacks Rank #2.

