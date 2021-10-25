Mastercard Crypto News: 10 Things for BKKT Stock Investors to Know About the Partnership

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Mastercard (NYSE: MA ) crypto news for Monday includes a deal with Bakkt Holdings (NYSE: BKKT ) that has the latter’s stock soaring.

The deal has Mastercard offering its network to users of Bakkt Holdings’ crypto exchange and wallets.

With this partnership, holders of crypto will be able to make use of them as part of everyday life.

That includes the ability to buy and purchase goods and services with their digital assets.

To go along with that, it also allows retailers and such to accept those payments through Mastercard.

This will be possible thanks to Mastercard issuing crypto debit and credit cards.

In addition to that, MA also notes that it’s working on a loyalty program for crypto holders.

The Mastercard crypto news today comes shortly after Bakkt Holdings went public.

Shares of BKKT stock only just started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 18.

The agreement between the two companies opens the way for more customers to get into the crypto game.

That includes Millenials, of which 75% said they would use crypto if they understood it better.

Sherri Haymond, executive vice president of Digital Partnerships at Mastercard, said this about today’s crypto news.

“Together with Bakkt and grounded by our principled approach to innovation, we’ll not only empower our partners to offer a dynamic mix of digital assets options, but also deliver differentiated and relevant consumer experiences.”

MA stock was up slightly and BKKT stock was up 77.4% as of Monday morning. BKKT stock is also seeing heavy trading with 82 million shares on the move, as compared to its daily average of 2.9 million shares.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

