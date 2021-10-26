ViacomCBS (VIAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ViacomCBS (VIAC) closed the most recent trading day at $37.08, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.96%.

VIAC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 4, 2021. On that day, VIAC is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.59 billion, up 7.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.93 per share and revenue of $27.98 billion, which would represent changes of -6.43% and +7.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIAC should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower within the past month. VIAC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note VIAC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 36.1, which means VIAC is trading at a discount to the group.

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

