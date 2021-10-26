Veeva Systems (VEEV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $322.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had gained 9.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.96%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VEEV as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, VEEV is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $465.31 million, up 23.25% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $1.83 billion, which would represent changes of +21.43% and +25.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VEEV. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. VEEV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, VEEV currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 90.01. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 71.78.

Investors should also note that VEEV has a PEG ratio of 4.95 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research