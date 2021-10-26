Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $343.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.96%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SE as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.44, up 36.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.58 billion, up 55% from the prior-year quarter.

SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.14 per share and revenue of $10.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.02% and +71.75%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SE should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.12% lower. SE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

