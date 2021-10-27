Buy These 4 Top-Ranked Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings

Market sentiments have been fairly positive in the past several days amid solid third-quarter results. While it indicates that fresh investments could be profitable, you could end up buying overvalued .



Wondering how to pick the right stocks? One way is to follow rating upgrades by brokers.



As brokers directly communicate with the top management, they have an in-depth idea about what’s happening in a particular company. They also diligently go through the company’s publicly available documents and even attend conference calls.



Further, brokers have a thorough understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place the company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to figure out how the stock will fare as an investment.



Therefore, when brokers upgrade a stock, you can rely on their judgment. But solely depending on broker upgrades is not a good way to build your investment portfolio. Several other factors should be taken into consideration to ensure stable returns.

- Zacks

Choosing the Winning Strategy

We have a screening strategy that will help you in your search for potential winners:



Broker Rating Upgrades (four weeks) of 1% or more: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks.



Current Price greater than $5: The stocks must be trading above $5.



Average 20-day Volume greater than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable.



Zacks Rank equal to #1 or 2: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven record of success. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.



Here are the four stocks that qualified the screening:



Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. TPH is engaged in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. The Irvine, CA-based company’s earnings for 2021 are projected to jump 80.2%. The stock, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 20% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Headquartered in Frisco, TX, Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK is engaged in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company’s earnings are projected to surge 456.5% for 2021. The stock, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 12.5% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Coterra Energy Inc. CTRA, based in Houston, TX, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties. The company’s 2021 earnings are expected to soar 1120.4%. The stock, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 12.5% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Based in Greece, GasLog Partners LP GLOP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. Its earnings for 2021 are projected to rise at a rate of 14%. The stock, which at present carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 33.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.



Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



GasLog Partners LP (GLOP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.