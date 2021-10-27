Highwoods (HIW) Q3 FFO & Revenues Top Estimates, NOI Rises

Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s HIW third-quarter 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share of 96 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents. Rental and other revenues of $195.5 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $192.2 million.

Decent leasing activity as well as rent and same-property cash net operating income (NOI) growth aided the company.

As the FFO per share increased 11.6% to 96 cents, year over year, the rental and other revenues climbed 8% in the third quarter.

Quarter in Detail

Highwoods leased 672,000 square feet of second-generation office space in the third quarter, including 245,000 square feet of new leases. The in-place cash rent was up 2% per square foot on a year-over-year basis. At the end of the reported quarter, occupancy was 90.4%.

Excluding the net impact of temporary rent deferral repayments, the same-property cash NOI increased 5.2% year over year.

As of Sep 30, 2021, Highwoods had $27.9 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with the $109.3 million reported as of Dec 31, 2020.

The company closed the acquisition of office assets from Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc for $683 million.

Guidance

Highwoods predicts 2021 FFO per share of $3.73-$3.76 compared with the $3.62-$3.73 estimated earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.71.

The same-property cash NOI for the current year is projected at 6-7%, while the year-end occupancy is estimated to be 90-91%. Dispositions are expected to be $87-$137 million.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

