Company News for Oct 27, 2021

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS jumped 7% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.71 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.52.

Waste Management, Inc.’s WM shares fell 1.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.26 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share.

Shares of Ares Capital Corporation ARCC rose 0.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share.

Novartis AG’s NVS shares gained 1.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.71 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 per share.

