Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 27th

BSM, AYI, EVR, and OLN made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on October 27, 2021.

By
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27th:

- Zacks

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Black Stone Minerals’ shares gained 5.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI: This company that provides lighting and building management solutions and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Acuity Brands’ shares gained 17.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Evercore Inc. EVR: This independent investment banking advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Evercore’s shares gained 17.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Olin Corporation OLN: This company that manufactures and distributes chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin’s shares gained 17% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



