My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Support System

A new Web site helps franchisors and franchisees find services and business solutions.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sixteen years of experience as a franchise executive and consultant brought Kevin Rooney to one conclusion: All franchises face the same problems and would benefit from the same solutions if they had access to them. Rooney wanted to provide that access, and so he founded Annapolis, Maryland-based FranchiseMaster Technologies Inc. last year to make his concept a reality.

"My vision was, if we all have the same problems and operate under this unique franchise business model, I can build the platform for the franchise companies and franchise companies can access it through me," Rooney says. "In turn, they can use my support systems for their franchise owners."

That access point is FranchiseMaster.com, which Rooney unveiled at the International Franchise Association conference in February. On the site, franchise companies and franchise owners from preregistered companies receive solutions from more than 60 companies in areas like operations, accounting and finance, real estate and communication.

After a company consults with FranchiseMaster, its corporate employees and franchisees are allowed to enter the site. (Nonfranchisees can also access the site after registering.) Different "neighborhoods" are set up for franchisors and franchisees. From these neighborhoods, visitors can click through to find solutions for finance issues like budget planning or real estate questions about site selection. FranchiseMaster assesses fees for any services used, and franchisees and franchisors typically pay cheaper rates than other visitors to the site.

About 280 franchises and 74,000 franchisees are currently pre-registered to use FranchiseMaster.com.

Though the site won't launch until sometime this month, Rooney is already plotting FranchiseMaster.com's expansion. He'd like to offer franchise companies a forum for holding meetings, providing training and communicating with franchisees through the site.

"The goal of our company and the product is to provide efficiencies, communication and productivity to franchise companies and franchise owners," Rooney says. "They can access whatever they need and use whatever they need."

Contact Source

FranchiseMaster Technologies Inc.
investors@franchisemaster.com, www.franchisemaster.com

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed