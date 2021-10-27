These Are The Ten Top Stock Holdings Of Ken Fisher

Ken Fisher is one of the most popular money managers and authors globally. He founded Fisher Investments in 1979, and he is now its executive chairman and co-chief investment officer. Fisher Investments ended 2020 with over $150 billion in assets under management. Of the 11 books he authored, 6 are national best sellers, and now he writes for many publications, including the Financial Times, USA Today and more. Let’s take a look at the ten top stock holdings of Ken Fisher.

Maklay62 / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Top Stock Holdings Of Ken Fisher

We have referred to the latest 13F filing (September 2021) of Fisher Asset Management to come up with the ten top stock holdings of Ken Fisher. Also, we have considered only stock holdings for the list. Following are the ten top stock holdings of Ken Fisher:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Founded in 1987, this company makes and sells integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Fisher owns 25,379,575 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) with a value of over $2,833 million, and accounting for 1.76% of his portfolio. Fisher first bought TSM shares in Q2 2003 and recently lowered investment in the company. TSM shares are up over 2% in the last one month and over 4% YTD.

ASML Holding

Founded in 1984, this company develops, makes, markets and sells advanced semiconductor equipment. Fisher owns 4,101,127 shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) with a value of over $3,055 million, and accounting for 1.90% of his portfolio. Fisher first bought ASML shares in Q2 2009 and recently raised investment in the company. ASML shares are up over 5% in the last one month and over 60% YTD.

PayPal Holdings

Founded in 1998, it is a financial services company that offers online payment solutions to users globally. Fisher owns 11,992,789 shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) with a value of over $3,120 million, and accounting for 1.94% of his portfolio. Fisher first bought PayPal shares in Q3 2015 and recently raised investment in the company. PayPal shares are down over 6% in the last one month but are up over 3% YTD.

Adobe

Founded in 1982, it is a software company that offers digital marketing and media solutions. Fisher owns 6,434,469 shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) with a value of over $3,704 million, and accounting for 2.30% of his portfolio. Fisher first bought Adobe shares in Q3 2018 and recently raised investment in the company. Adobe shares are up over 11% in the last one month and over 25% YTD.

Salesforce.com

Founded in 1999, it is a cloud computing firm that offers business software on a subscription basis. Fisher owns 13,909,728 shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) with a value of over $3,772 million, and accounting for 2.34% of his portfolio. Fisher first bought Salesforce.com shares in Q3 2015 and recently raised investment in the company. Salesforce.com shares are up over 8% in the last one month and over 30% YTD.

Visa

Founded in 1958, it is a financial services company that supports electronic payment systems globally. Fisher owns 18,337,601 shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) with a value of over $4,084 million, and accounting for 2.54% of his portfolio. Fisher first bought Visa shares in Q1 2002 and recently reduced investment in the company. Visa shares are up over 2% in the last one month and over 5% YTD.

Alphabet

Founded in 2015, it is a holding company of Google and many other companies, such as Google X, Google Ventures, and more. Fisher owns 1,837,480 shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with a value of over $4,912 million, and accounting for 3.05% of his portfolio. Fisher first bought Alphabet shares in Q4 2007 and recently raised investment in the company. Alphabet shares are up over 2% in the last one month and over 55% YTD.

Amazon.com

Founded in 1994, this company offers e-commerce services, as well as hardware and web services. Fisher owns 1,931,156 shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) with a value of over $6,343 million, and accounting for 3.94% of his portfolio. Fisher first bought Amazon shares in Q1 2011 and recently raised investment in the company. Amazon shares are up over 2% in the last one month and over 3% YTD.

Microsoft

Founded in 1975, this company develops, makes, licenses, supports, and sells software products and services. Fisher owns 25,524,530 shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) with a value of over $7,195 million, and accounting for 4.47% of his portfolio. Fisher first bought Microsoft shares in Q1 2001 and recently raised investment in the company. Microsoft shares are up over 9% in the last one month and over 35% YTD.

Apple

Founded in 1976, this company designs, makes and markets computers, software and many consumer electronics items. Fisher owns 60,885,408 shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) with a value of over $8,615 million, and accounting for 5.35% of his portfolio. Fisher first bought Apple shares in Q4 2005 and recently lowered investment in the company. Apple shares are up over 4% in the last one month and over 12% YTD.