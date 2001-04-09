Hunting For An Insurance Agent?

Don't go into the search unarmed.

April 9, 2001 1 min read

Before you sign on the dotted line, ask your agent for some answers. How long has the agency been around? If it's new, find out if the principals have extensive industry experience.

Is the agent familiar with your industry? What is his or her background, experience and education? Does the agent actually listen to you and address your concerns, or do you feel like you're getting a cookie-cutter presentation?

Will you be "just a client"? Clients get sold insurance. Instead, look for an agent who wants to be your partner-one who will help you analyze your risks.

Check references. Sure, that's obvious, but busy entrepreneurs frequently don't bother. How comfortable do you feel? Remember, you're entrusting this person with the future of your business.