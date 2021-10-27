Testamóvil, a government initiative to facilitate the processing of wills in Mexico City

The Testamóvil is a vehicle that will be visiting all the municipalities of one by one. The government decided to promote this project to make it easier for citizens to process their wills.

The process will be available to all those who wish it and meet the requirements. For older adults it will cost 560 pesos while for the rest of the people it will be 1,680 pesos.

This initiative can be seen as a result of the pandemic since between the second half of 2020 and so far in 2021, the General Directorate for Territorial Regularization (DGRT) has delivered just over 10,500 wills.

The DGRT is in charge of defining the dates and locations of the vehicle and will be updating them through their social networks. The attention of the Testamóvil will be from 10:00 to 14:00 and will only be one day in each location.

Make your will



The Testamóvil will be in the following neighborhoods from October 25 to 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



You only need to be 16 years old or over, carry an official ID and proof of residence in the CDMX. #CiudadDeRights pic.twitter.com/ujfqH5Y93d - CounselingCDMX (@CDMX Counseling) October 24, 2021

The requirements to be able to process a will in the Testamóvil are the following: