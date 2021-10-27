Is Unifi (UFI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

- Zacks

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Unifi (UFI). UFI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 15.84, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.05. UFI's Forward P/E has been as high as 55.51 and as low as -64.76, with a median of 26.14, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that UFI has a P/B ratio of 1.17. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. UFI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.39. Over the past year, UFI's P/B has been as high as 1.68 and as low as 0.76, with a median of 1.21.

Finally, our model also underscores that UFI has a P/CF ratio of 7.89. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. UFI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.78. Over the past year, UFI's P/CF has been as high as 26.97 and as low as -21.74, with a median of 7.66.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Unifi's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that UFI is an impressive value stock right now.

