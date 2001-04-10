Live Long and Prosper
But make sure you're financially prepared for it.
Follow these tips to make sure your money is working as hard as you are.
- Are you saving enough money? Start building your nest egg now by saving at least 10 percent of your annual income.
- Do you have an IRA, 401(k), SEP or other retirement plan? If not, start one today.
- What are your investments? Don't put all your eggs in one basket. Make sure your investments are diversified.
- Do you know where your money goes? For one month, keep close track of how you spend your money. You'll be amazed by what you uncover.
- Are you prepared for life's big events? School costs, a new house, a wedding? You need a targeted savings plan for these circumstances.
Most important, find a financial advisor you trust. Ask their advice-and follow it!