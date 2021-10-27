Can Pool Corp. (POOL) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Pool Corp. (POOL) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

- Zacks

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this distributor of supplies for swimming pools, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Pool Corp. Strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $1.97 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +35.86% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pool Corp. has increased 34.01% because three estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $15.17 per share represents a change of +80.17% from the year-ago number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Pool Corp. Over the past month, two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 7.28%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Pool Corp. currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on Pool Corp. because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 13.4% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

