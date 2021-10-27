Top Marijuana Stocks To Invest In? 2 To Watch In November

Top Marijuana Stocks For Your November Watchlist

It seems that investors are still looking for the best marijuana stocks to buy. Over the last almost 9 months the cannabis sector has been through a big drop in trading. With this drop in the cannabis sector, more people have a chance to find top cannabis stocks to buy. Much of this buying that is currently happening is being done in 2 fascists. One is based on speculation of a potential run with the ending of marijuana prohibition. A bulk of investors feel that buying pot stocks, while they are down, will prepare them for the things that start to recover. The second part of this buying is that some investors are able to profit off the volatile swings in trading.

The thing is the overall average of the cannabis sector is down from early 2021. Since that time there have been small recoveries most investors don/t budge on while others do. The reason for the ones that do not sell on volatile upticks is to hold till a bigger rise in trading occurs. Nevertheless, growth and progress are taking place and things are ramping up even more in the cannabis industry. More innovation and expansions are happening right now.

Which can have a positive impact on how some marijuana stocks perform. For instance, some cannabis companies are opening more dispensaries and others are expanding through M&A. This has shown others in the sector that there are more possibilities to be successful in the industry. So with this in mind many more people are looking for ways to become invested and make a profit. This is why cannabis stocks are the easiest way into the industry if you’re looking to invest in legal cannabis. Below are a few marijuana stocks to watch that we will be talking about.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTC:VRNOF) Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTC:JUSHF)

Verano Holdings Corp.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets. In recent news, the company announced it is upsizing credit agreement to US$250 million at 8.50%.

As well as an additional US$100 million option. This will add substantial, non-dilutive capital to the company’s balance sheet. In addition to further buttressing its strong cash position. Next, it reduces the company’s cost of capital with an improved, non-dilutive 8.50% rate on the upsize. Which is in comparison to 9.75% on its previous upside announced in May. This venture also includes an option for an additional US$100 million with the same non-dilutive rate. Furthermore, it will provide liquidity and improve operational flexibility.

Words From The Company

“Disciplined capital stewardship has always been a focal point for Verano and a key driver of our signature bottom-line performance,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and CEO. “Following the significant growth we delivered over the past two reported quarters, upsizing our credit facility supports further execution of our strategic growth plans and continued value creation for our shareholders. In partnership with Chicago Atlantic, and leveraging Verano’s strong fundamentals, we’ve again lowered our cost of capital on a non-dilutive basis. This transaction dovetails with our short- and long-term objectives to remain acquisitive and expand the Verano platform in both new and existing markets.”

Jushi Holdings Inc.

Jushi Holdings Inc. a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. In recent news, the company has opened its 25th retail location nationwide.

This also makes for the company’s 16th BEYOND / HELLO™ store in Pennsylvania and 3rd Location in the Scranton Area. Which was done through its Subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience – NE LLC. This new opening is only adding more value to the company and the people who are in need of its product. Not mention building a better and strong footprint within the US cannabis industry. As well the state that company has decided to open this new store in.

Words From CEO Of Jushi Holdings Inc.

“We are thrilled to open the latest BEYOND / HELLO™ location in Stroudsburg, an iconic town in the heart of the Poconos that is known for its natural beauty as well as its vibrant downtown,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “With the opening of our 16th BEYOND / HELLO™ retail location in Pennsylvania, we are executing on our plan to strategically expand our footprint in the Commonwealth.”