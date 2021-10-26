Monero Crypto: 13 Things to Know About XMR — the ‘Sleeping Giant’ in Blockchain Privacy

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Monero (CCC: XMR-USD ) is a potential play that crypto traders are going to want to keep an eye on as regulations surrounding digital assets increase.

Let’s jump into Monero crypto with some details for traders.

First off, note that Monero is one of the oldest blockchains around.

It got its start back in 2014 before the crypto craze really kicked off.

The blockchain’s big focus is on offering privacy to investors.

That includes the ability to make transactions on the blockchain untraceable.

It’s also looking to offer its services to more than just those crypto savvy.

That includes efforts to allow the use of the blockchain by those without intricate knowledge of it.

Monero offers its own crypto wallets that users can download and get started trading with.

After that, they can add XMR to it in a variety of ways.

That includes mining, working for Monero, as well as simply buying XMR with fiat currencies.

It’s also worth pointing out that XMR is listed on several exchanges, both centralized and decentralized.

After that, traders can hold the crypto to wait for potential gains, or use it for trade with select vendors.

Monero has been called the “Sleeping Giant of Crypto” and that could mean major gains are on the horizon.

However, as with any investment, there’s no guarantee of that, so trade at your own risk.

XMR was up slightly over a 24-hour period as of Tuesday afternoon.

